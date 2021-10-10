ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $802.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the lowest is $789.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,883,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,660,000 after buying an additional 304,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

