ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $197,060.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,327.23 or 1.00072921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00517050 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004686 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

