ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $36.93. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 185,370 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

