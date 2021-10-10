Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 235,708 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a market cap of C$766.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

