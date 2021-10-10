Chonk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,358.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $7,358.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $38.62 or 0.00070267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

