Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.35% of Church & Dwight worth $281,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.