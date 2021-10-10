CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) quiet period will end on Monday, October 11th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CHW Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CHW Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. CHW Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

