CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CohBar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CohBar by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. CohBar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

