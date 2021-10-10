Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $450.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 182,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

