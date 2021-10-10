Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,272 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $210,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

DNB opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

