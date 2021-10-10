Citigroup Inc. Acquires 51,889 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 671.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cellectis worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cellectis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.