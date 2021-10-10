Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 240.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ribbon Communications worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.