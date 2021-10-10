Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

