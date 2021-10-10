Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.56.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

