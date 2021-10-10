Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,588,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,753 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $948,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.74. 976,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

