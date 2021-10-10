Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.51 Billion Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,505,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 84.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $6,196,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. 1,079,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,570. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

