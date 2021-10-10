Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,024,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $492.79. 779,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,291. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $502.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

