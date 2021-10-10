CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $226.74

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 265.18 ($3.46), with a volume of 517065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of £782.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.23.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

