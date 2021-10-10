CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective increased by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

