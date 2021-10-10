Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.29

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.29 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.85). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 65.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,974,076 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £948.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

