Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.