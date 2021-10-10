Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 76.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

