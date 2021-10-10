Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE PSF opened at $28.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
