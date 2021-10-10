Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stake Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coherent were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coherent by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Coherent by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Coherent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 95,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR opened at $252.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.60. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.74 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.