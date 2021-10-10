Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Cohu worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cohu by 28.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 549.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 462.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 131,854 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Cohu stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

