Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 285 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.