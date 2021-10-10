Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

