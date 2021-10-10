Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

