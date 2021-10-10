Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,427 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

