Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 66.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of SID opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

SID has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.