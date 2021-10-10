Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $20.80. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 325 shares.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $18,500,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

