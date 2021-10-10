Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Bank of America cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

