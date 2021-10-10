Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 176.00 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.62 $344.96 million $0.62 28.48

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rockley Photonics and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.03%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.23%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Rockley Photonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

