Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365.97 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $365.97 million and $25.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $13.04 or 0.00023736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

