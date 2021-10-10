Corra.Finance Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $93,122.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00006862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.35 or 0.99691546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.97 or 0.06434603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

