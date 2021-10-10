Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Cosan has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

