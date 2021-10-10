Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $355.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.26.

Wayfair stock opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.58 and its 200 day moving average is $296.70. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

