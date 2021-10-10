Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,435.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,308.57 or 1.00048864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00343186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.00574022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

