Cream Finance Hits Market Cap of $87.43 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $141.84 or 0.00256969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

