Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.59% of Credicorp worth $153,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Credicorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 665,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,507,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,260 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

NYSE BAP opened at $126.94 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.