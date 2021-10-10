Critical Comparison: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) vs. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.48%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $141.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 9.86 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.36

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NeuroPace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

