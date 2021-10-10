Critical Comparison: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.06% 13.93% 1.29% Signature Bank 34.08% 11.80% 0.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $291.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.53 $69.83 million $4.00 13.71 Signature Bank $2.01 billion 8.01 $528.36 million $9.96 30.12

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

