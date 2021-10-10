Critical Survey: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get California Beach Restaurants alerts:

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.67 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -34.74

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloomin’ Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for California Beach Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $32.32, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.62, indicating that its share price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands 3.28% 251.96% 4.21%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for California Beach Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Beach Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.