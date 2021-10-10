Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $130.84 and last traded at $131.69. 21,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,344,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Crocs by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

