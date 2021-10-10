Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 673,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $867.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

