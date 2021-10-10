Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.37. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CMLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 16,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.