Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.57

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.57 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 3398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.23.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 50.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

