D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 158,404 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 158,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,663,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

