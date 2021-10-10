DA Davidson Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

