Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 19,899 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 852,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,698. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.65 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.42.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

